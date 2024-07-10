10 Premier League free agents that Sunderland could look at including former Champions League finalist

A number of huge names from the Premier League are currently searching for a new club

Sunderland are currently preparing for their third season back in the Championship and fans are expecting to see huge improvements next term as new boss Regis Le Bris settles into life in the North East.

The Frenchman will be looking to bolster the Black Cats squad ahead of the team’s opening game of the season and will hope to assemble a group that is capable of earning a place back into the top-flight after suffering relegation in 2017.

Sunderland will have money to invest in the team this summer, but could also gain some vital experience through the free agent market - with some potential out-of-contact gems becoming available from the Premier League this summer. With that in mind we take a look at 10 potential free agent options that Sunderland could target.

An ambitious option. Recently released from Leicester after helping the Foxes to the Championship title last term.

1. Wilfred Ndidi - Leicester City

Another ambitious option. Che Adams scored 16 goals last term to fire Southampton to promotion. A proven goalscorer at this level.

2. Che Adams - Southampton

The former Fulham wonderkid earned a £25m move to Tottenham in 2019 but is now without a club after an injury-hit spell in North London.

3. Ryan Sessegnon - Tottenham

The Scottish centre back won promotion from this level with Nottingham Forest in 2022. Is currently without a club after a four-year stint at the City Ground.

4. Scott McKenna - Nottingham Forest

