Sunderland are currently preparing for their third season back in the Championship and fans are expecting to see huge improvements next term as new boss Regis Le Bris settles into life in the North East.

The Frenchman will be looking to bolster the Black Cats squad ahead of the team’s opening game of the season and will hope to assemble a group that is capable of earning a place back into the top-flight after suffering relegation in 2017.

Sunderland will have money to invest in the team this summer, but could also gain some vital experience through the free agent market - with some potential out-of-contact gems becoming available from the Premier League this summer. With that in mind we take a look at 10 potential free agent options that Sunderland could target.

1 . Wilfred Ndidi - Leicester City An ambitious option. Recently released from Leicester after helping the Foxes to the Championship title last term. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Che Adams - Southampton Another ambitious option. Che Adams scored 16 goals last term to fire Southampton to promotion. A proven goalscorer at this level. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Ryan Sessegnon - Tottenham The former Fulham wonderkid earned a £25m move to Tottenham in 2019 but is now without a club after an injury-hit spell in North London. | Getty Images Photo Sales