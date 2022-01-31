Sunderland forward set to join Denver Hume in making deadline-day switch to Portsmouth

Sources on the South Coast say that O'Brien has agreed to join Danny Cowley's Portsmouth side on a short-term contract, following Denver Hume who made a similar move earlier in the January window.

Sunderland will allow O'Brien to leave as he was entering the final six months of his contract and was not part of the club's future plans.

The 28-year-old was an important play in the initial months of Lee Johnson's tenure, but following an extensive summer squad overhaul he has found opportunities in the league in particular to be scarce.

Aiden O'Brien is set to leave Sunderland

O'Brien was on the brink of leaving on deadline day in the summer, but a loan move to Doncaster Rovers fell through when Sunderland were unable to file the paperwork on time.

The Irish forward has featured sporadically since then, but is leaving in search of more regular opportunities.

He is understood to be in Portsmouth currently to put the finishing touches to his move.

Portsmouth play Charlton Athletic tonight, but the versatile forward is not expected to be involved.

Sunderland are looking to bolster their forward line, with talks continuing over an emotional return for Jermain Defoe.

Though the deal is believed to have progressed today with increasing confidence that an agreement will be reached, club sources have insisted through the afternoon that an announcement is not imminent.

Defoe is a free agent following his departure from Rangers earlier this month, and as such does not have be signed before the 11pm deadline on Monday night.

