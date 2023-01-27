The 23-year-old forward has impressed since he joined on loan from Sunderland in the summer and has already netted eight times in 24 appearances for the League One side.

Diamond, reflecting on his loan spell, said: “It is better to have clarity in where I will be playing for the remainder of the season. I can now push on and focus on my time here.

“I think it is important for everyone knowing what we have moving forward and that I am still going to be a part of the group.

Jack Diamond.

“I want to keep playing games here and I think it is a good decision for me to stay.”

In November, Diamond did return to the Academy of Light for a day’s training.

“It was only one day because he was cup-tied and didn’t play in the FA Cup for them so he came and trained," said Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray at the time when asked about Diamond. ”That was all. It was nothing other than that.

“He looked alright to me. We haven’t discussed what is happening with him and the bottom line is there’s no point him coming back if he doesn’t get in the team.”