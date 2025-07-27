Florent Ghisolfi agrees £228m transfer rebuild – Sunderland’s ideal 25-26 squad gallery after window closes

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 27th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

Sunderland’s transfer business is taking shape – here’s how their 2025-26 squad could look after the summer window closes...

Sunderland are pushing forward with their Premier League rebuild – and Florent Ghisolfi is at the heart of it. The Black Cats’ new sporting director has already been linked with a flurry of transfers alongside his partner in crime, Kristjaan Speakman, with deals including marquee arrivals, shrewd free-agent additions and a record-breaking sale.

It marks the most ambitious summer of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ ownership and a bold statement of intent heading into the 2025-26 campaign. Ghisolfi, who turned down Juventus, Newcastle United and clubs in Saudi Arabia to take the Sunderland job, is leading a data-driven recruitment strategy with head coach Régis Le Bris. The pair are looking to build a squad capable not just of surviving in the top flight, but of developing into a long-term Premier League force.

Of course, some speculation this early in the window should be taken with a pinch of salt – but the general direction of travel is clear. Here, we’ve put together a gallery showing what Sunderland’s ideal Premier League squad could look like once the transfer window is complete.

Who stays, and who still needs replacing? Let’s take a closer look…

Sunderland have also enquired about Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega, according to Mackem News, as they continue to explore high-level competition or cover for Anthony Patterson. Ortega is believed to be open to staying in England, but it’s unclear if City would sanction a move at this stage of the summer. The keeper's market value is thought to be around £7million to £13million.

1. IN: Stefan Ortega

Sunderland have also enquired about Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega, according to Mackem News, as they continue to explore high-level competition or cover for Anthony Patterson. Ortega is believed to be open to staying in England, but it’s unclear if City would sanction a move at this stage of the summer. The keeper's market value is thought to be around £7million to £13million. | Getty Images

The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper will likely start the season as the club's number one goalkeeper after his play-off final heroics.

2. Anthony Patterson

The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper will likely start the season as the club's number one goalkeeper after his play-off final heroics. | Sunderland's Anthony Patterson - Photo by Frank Reid

Fabrizio Romano revealed Sunderland had asked about the deal structure for Shakhtar Donetsk keeper Dmytro Riznyk. No formal bid has been made, but the Ukrainian international – who has Champions League experience and stands 6ft 3in – is on the club’s radar. The 25-year-old has five senior caps and signed a long-term contract with Shakhtar just 18 months ago, meaning any move would likely cost a significant sum. The shot stopper is thought to be valued at around £10million.

3. IN: Dmytro Riznyk

Fabrizio Romano revealed Sunderland had asked about the deal structure for Shakhtar Donetsk keeper Dmytro Riznyk. No formal bid has been made, but the Ukrainian international – who has Champions League experience and stands 6ft 3in – is on the club’s radar. The 25-year-old has five senior caps and signed a long-term contract with Shakhtar just 18 months ago, meaning any move would likely cost a significant sum. The shot stopper is thought to be valued at around £10million. Photo: RONNY HARTMANN

Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer and could provide cover in the Premier League.

4. Simon Moore

Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer and could provide cover in the Premier League. | Frank Reid

