Sunderland flop Mason Burstow has posted a message to fans ahead of his departure from the club.

The striker signed for Sunderland under Tony Mowbray last summer but failed to catch fire on Wearside and scored just one goal in 20 Championship appearances during the 2023-24 campaign whilst on loan from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old will now return to his parent club ahead of next campaign with Sunderland thought to be unlikely to attempt a second loan move for Burstow or a permanent transfer.

“Happy to represent this huge club throughout this season,” Burstow wrote on his personal Instagram account after the 2-0 loss against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at the Stadium of Light last Saturday.

“Unfortunately, my personal season and the team's outcome isn’t what I wanted it to be but it’s a huge learning curve that will help me shape my future. Thank you to everyone at the club and the fans that made me feel welcome from start to finish. @sunderlandafcofficial. Wishing everyone the best for the future. HA’WAY.”

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in their final game of the season. The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 29th minute when Liam Palmer opened the scoring after an excellent pass from Barry Bannan. The visitors then doubled their advantage nine minutes later when Josh Windass converted Pol Valentin’s cross.