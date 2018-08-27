Sunderland flop Papy Djilobodji close to exit door with Trabzonspor and Hannover 96 battling for defender

Papy Djilobodji is close to the Sunderland exit door.

Reports in Turkey claim Trabzonspor are hoping to land him on a loan deal, while there is fresh interest in a permanent deal from German side Hannover 96.

Sunderland would of course prefer to sell the flop, who has been AWOL since the start of pre-season training, with the transfer deadline for European clubs at the end of this week.

The centre-back, signed from Chelsea for £8million in the summer of 2016, is not being paid by Sunderland after failing to report back for training after the summer.

Midfielder Didier Ndong is also AWOL with Sunderland hoping to move the pair off the books before Friday's transfer deadline for clubs around Europe, though the Turkish window closes on September 1.

According to the daily Turkish newspaper Sabah, Trabzonspor are hopeful of securing a loan deal for Djilobodji but he is also a target for Hannover 96.

Hannover 96 president Martin Kind confirmed his club's interest in the 29-year-old defender last week.

Ndong, meanwhile, is wanted by Benfica, with other clubs in Portugal tracking him.

Ndong is eager to move on and Sunderland are eager to sell him, but a fee was agreed with Serie A side Torino early in the summer before the move broke down due to agent fees.

There has also been interest from La Liga side Leganes, but no deal was concluded.

The 24-year-old was loaned to Watford last January but did not make a single appearance.

Jack Ross has said that Sunderland AFC managing director Tony Davison is working hard on their departures.

On Ndong and Djilobodji, Ross, speaking after the 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon, added: "I said during the week I thought they were close [to leaving] and I still think that is the case.

"I have been in regularly contact with Tony and it is a lot of frustrating work for him but I think they will happen sooner rather than later, just a case of when.

"It has been frustrating in that sense, not just in terms of us being able to progress forward, frustrating for Tony - he has been a brilliant help to me since I took the job.

"We want to make sure on the recruitment side we do things - I don't want to say differently - but that we put something in place that will stand us in good stead for the future.

"We have not been able to do that properly yet. Tony has spent a lot of time on these players. Hopefully we will get there soon and it will free him up."