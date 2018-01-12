Sunderland flop leaves club six months early

Mika Domingues – who failed to make a single first team appearance for Sunderland – has left the club by mutual consent.

The 26-year-old was signed by David Moyes 18-months ago but failed to make the grade at the Stadium of Light and his contract has been ended six months early.

Sunderland tried to land the Boavista goalkeeper on deadline day in the summer of 2016 but the deal was not done in time and FIFA had to grant special permission. A club statement read: “Sunderland AFC can confirm that goalkeeper Mika Domingues has left the club by mutual consent. The club would like to wish him well for the future.”