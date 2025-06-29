Ex-Sunderland and Portsmouth man signs for League Two club following contract drama

Ex-Sunderland defender Denver Hume has signed for Fleetwood after starring in League Two with Grimsby.

Fleetwood Town have completed the signing of former Sunderland full-back Denver Hume following his departure from Grimsby Town.

The 26-year-old left-back has penned a two-year deal with the Cod Army after rejecting a new contract offer from Grimsby, where he enjoyed a standout 2024-25 campaign. Hume made 48 appearances in all competitions last term, notching 12 assists, the joint-most in League Two, and earning a place in the division’s official Team of the Season.

His attacking output from left-back made him one of the most effective creators in the league, and his performances attracted interest from several EFL clubs before Fleetwood won the race for his signature. Born in Ashington, Hume joined Sunderland’s academy aged 10 and spent over a decade on Wearside, progressing through the youth ranks before breaking into the first team. He made his senior debut during the final game of the 2017-18 Championship season, a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and scored his first goal for the club in January 2020 during a 4-0 victory against Wycombe Wanderers.

Hume went on to make 84 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland, scoring twice and featuring regularly in League One before moving to Portsmouth in January 2022. His time at Fratton Park was disrupted by injuries and limited opportunities, and he departed on a free transfer in February 2024 to join Grimsby Town. The move to Blundell Park proved to be a turning point in his career, with Hume quickly establishing himself as a key player. His attacking intent and delivery from wide areas made him a constant threat, and he played a central role in Grimsby’s upturn in form during the second half of the season.

In recent weeks, the former Sunderland man was spotted back on Wearside training at CL Coaching, a respected North East academy run by ex-Black Cats youngsters Carl Lawson and Rees Greenwood, as he looked to stay sharp ahead of his next move.

Fleetwood, who are aiming to bounce back following a disappointing season, see Hume as a key part of their rebuild. His League Two pedigree, combined with Championship and League One experience, gives the Lancashire outfit an athletic, proven option down the left flank heading into the 2025-26 campaign. Hume becomes Fleetwood’s third signing of the summer and will join up with the squad for pre-season in early July.

