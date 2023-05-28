Sunderland first teamer shares injury blow and hospital picture on social media

Sunderland defender Aji Alese has suffered an injury set-back which looks to have required surgery.

The summer signing from West Ham has missed a fair chunk of Sunderland's with a thigh issue but managed to recover in time to feature off the bench in the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

However, the 22-year-old London-born centre-back has suffered a recurrence of the muscle problem and now faces a battle to be fit for the beginning of the season in August.

On social media, Alese had this update for fans: "Definitely not how I hoped to be spending this Saturday afternoon in particular but unfortunately the injury that kept me out the final part of last season reoccurred. Hopefully this will help me get to the bottom of it once and for all. I promise I’ll be back fitter and stronger."

Alese shared the message alongside a picture of him in hospital which can be viewed below.

