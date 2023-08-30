Sunderland first-team defender Nectar Triantis was shown a late second yellow card as the Black Cats lost 3-2 to their Tottenham counterparts on Tuesday evening.

Triantis, who arrived at Sunderland during the summer transfer window from Australian club Central Coast Mariners, started alongside Chris Rigg and Ellis Taylor in the Premier League Cup.

Graeme Murty’s side came from behind twice with goals from Taylor and defender Ben Crompton before a 98th-minute free kick from Harvey White sent Tottenham home with all three points from the game in Stevenage.

Triantis received a second yellow card with just three minutes remaining after a late challenge. Sunderland under-21s are back in action this weekend as Manchester United are the visitors in the Premier League 2 at Eppleton CW.

Sunderland: Matty Young, Ben Crompton, Nectar Triantis, Zak Johnson, Ellis Taylor, Marshall Burke (Callum Wilson), Chris Rigg, Tom Chiabi (Harrison Jones), Michael Spellman, Max Thompson (Connor Pye), Harry Gardiner.