Sunderland first-team player Lynden Gooch has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer - and with Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers.

The American is entering the last year of his contract this season with senior professionals Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard also coming into the final 12 months of their respective deals.

That has prompted some speculation that the trio could be allowed to leave Sunderland with Batth in particular heavily linked with an exit during the summer window.

Now, football journalist Alan Nixon has stated that Gooch is attracting interest from the MLS and from QPR, who are managed by Gareth Ainsworth and have also been linked with a swoop for Batth.