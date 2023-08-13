News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members

Sunderland first-team player linked with MLS switch and Gareth Ainsworth link up

The latest transfer news and gossip from around the web sees a another senior Sunderland first-team players linked with the exit door

By James Copley
Published 13th Aug 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland first-team player Lynden Gooch has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer - and with Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers.

The American is entering the last year of his contract this season with senior professionals Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard also coming into the final 12 months of their respective deals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That has prompted some speculation that the trio could be allowed to leave Sunderland with Batth in particular heavily linked with an exit during the summer window.

Now, football journalist Alan Nixon has stated that Gooch is attracting interest from the MLS and from QPR, who are managed by Gareth Ainsworth and have also been linked with a swoop for Batth.

Gooch missed Sunderland's games against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup and Preston North End in the Championship after picking up an injury but is expected to be available for selection against Rotherham United next Saturday.

Related topics:SunderlandLynden GoochGareth AinsworthSpeculationPreston North End