Sunderland’s academy ranks as one of the best and most productive in the United Kingdom

Sunderland’s academy manager, Robin Nicholls, has revealed an incredible stat that will please Black Cats supporters.

The Black Cats announced on Monday morning that the club would be celebrating EFL Youth Development Week, with the club’s academy amongst the top producing in the entire country in terms of its first-team output. Indeed, Nicholls revealed some incredible stats regarding Sunderland’s production line.

So far this season, Sunderland have seen academy graduates Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, Tommy Watson, Harrison Jones, Zak Johnson and Trey Ogunsuyi play for the first team in various competitions under head coach Régis Le Bris this season.

Academy Manager Robin Nicholls commented: "Youth development is at the heart of our club, and the role that the Academy plays in our progression is pivotal. Currently, we rank as the fifth most productive Academy in the country, with Academy graduates making up 24.7% of first-team activity in the EFL Championship, totalling almost 9,000 minutes across 5 players.

"In addition, we are led by an Academy graduate as our Team Captain in Dan Neil, protected in goal by local boy Anthony Patterson, have a 17-year-old Chris Rigg in the heart of our midfield, and have seen plenty of positive impact from Tommy Watson.

"Another positive area for our youth development is the external recognition we have received by having 13 players selected to represent their countries from across the world, including England, Belgium, Ukraine, Northern Ireland, New Zealand and Wales. It is with great pride that we celebrate EFL Youth Development Week and strive to continue placing the utmost importance on producing our players for our first team and beyond."

What have Sunderland said about EFL Youth Development Week?

Sunderland’s website read: “Sunderland AFC is proud to join the football community in celebrating EFL Youth Development Week — a fantastic initiative that highlights the importance of nurturing young talent within the game.

“As one of the nation’s most historic clubs with a proud legacy of producing exceptional footballers, Sunderland AFC remains committed to developing the next generation of players through our esteemed Academy of Light. The EFL Youth Development Week is an annual celebration that showcases the outstanding work done by clubs across the English Football League in fostering and developing young talent.

“Throughout the week, we will share stories, achievements, and insights into our academy structure, shining a spotlight on the progress of the brightest prospects. Sunderland AFC has a proud history of nurturing local talent and providing a pathway to the professional game. From legendary figures to modern-day heroes, the club’s commitment to youth development remains at the core of our identity. EFL Youth Development Week is an opportunity to celebrate that legacy while looking forward to the exciting future ahead.”