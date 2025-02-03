The Sunderland trio could yet leave on deadline day and missed an under-21s game on Monday night

Sunderland under-21s are in action tonight and their teamsheet makes for interesting reading.

The Black Cats youth side are managed by Graeme Murty, with his young team in action against Wolves this evening in the Premier League Cup while Régis Le Bris’ first-team face Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium.

However, Murty’s starting XI provided a trio of transfer hints. There was now Jewison Bennette, though the Costa Rica international has been injured, though it is understood the winger is free to leave. Joe Anderson was also omitted amid links to Exeter. Abdoullah Ba is also absent amid talk of a move to Ligue 2 side Dunkirk in France.

It is thought that the aforementioned trio will leave if deals can be sorted before the 11pm deadline. Murty revealed after the young Black Cats last game against Benfica at the Stadium of Light that both Bennette and German midfielder Elias Lenz are suffering from fitness and injury issues, which could potentially complicate Bennette’s exit.

“Yes, unfortunately. Eli's (Lenz) just had a bit of a challenge in terms of his injury status,” Murty told The Echo on Wednesday night. “So he gets to a certain level and then, unfortunately, it's not a muscular thing. It has been an impact. So it's been an incident rather than a pull.

“And Jewi is just having a little issue physically to keep his condition. So he's nothing serious, but obviously not in a fit enough state to go and compete. He's ahead of Eli, but not quite ready at the moment,” Murty added after the game against Benfica B.