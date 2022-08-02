Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As much as Sunderland were the better team in the first half there was always a reminder that Coventry City are a decent and well-established Championship outfit. They had a few moments which made the Sunderland players realise that it was not going to be a straightforward afternoon.

This was proven to be the case in the second half when a rejuvenated Coventry came out with a newfound urgency that stopped Sunderland from having anywhere near as much as the ball as they did in the opening period.

It wasn’t exactly backs-against-the-wall but you always felt a goal wasn’t far away for the Sky Blues. It was a good test for Sunderland and I felt both Danny Ballard and Danny Batth coped well with the Coventry attack.

Danny Batth. Photo by Martin Swinney.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a bit of overplaying by Sunderland on the edge of their own box, Coventry missed a gilt-edged chance which made you think that it just may be Sunderland’s day. However once again Coventry who were the king of late goals last season popped up with another late equaliser.

The goalscorer was Sweden international Viktor Gyökeres who was a handful all day. Sunderland would not have come up against anyone of his ability over the past few seasons so it was a sign of the difference in quality between the second and third tier. A draw was a fair result in the end.

As we know there are a lot of games but after spending the past few years in the third tier it was a welcome relief to watch football at this level at the Stadium of Light.

There are a lot of players in this Sunderland squad who have never played above League One during their careers. These players will be eager to get a run in the team as the sooner they play a few games they will have a lot more belief in themselves performing on this stage.

I still feel a few additions with genuine Championship experience could help this squad develop and become stronger over the course of the season.

We saw on Sunday how Batth used his know-how at times to cope with a very good Coventry attack.

I understand the transfer market can become competitive with many teams going after the same players but a few more players of Batth’s ilk and with similar experience would be welcome additions.

On the same note though the players already here are going to learn a lot about this league over the opening weeks and if they can continue to pick up points while they do then it will bode well for how far up this table the club can finish.