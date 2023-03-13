He spoke about how he wants his team to continue to play the brand of football which we have enjoyed all season, as it is his belief that playing between the lines is the best way for this team.

It’s great to hear he is not going to throw all the hard work that has been done with this group over the past few months because of a few bad results. He clarified that the team were unlucky in some of the recent defeats and it would be very hard to disagree with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are always going to be different styles, especially in the Championship and if Sunderland do come up against a team that want to rough them up and stagnate their flowing football, then finding solutions rather than resorting to similar tactics is something that I am happy to hear the manager wants to move forward with.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.

I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Sunderland this season and even in some of the defeats I have come away from games with a positive feeling rather than a negative one and I presume most supporters think the same.

Anything more than cementing Sunderland’s place in the division has to be seen as a bonus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad