Sunderland favourite delivers play-off verdict on SAFC, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford & Co

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking four points from the two games against Shrewsbury Town and Plymouth Argyle over the Easter weekend is not the worst outcome for Alex Neil’s men.

Those four points, along with Wycombe only managing to draw against Wimbledon on Monday, keeps Sunderland in those all important play-off positions.

Looking at how Rotherham’s results have been so hit and miss obviously makes you that bit more frustrated that the automatic positions aren’t in Sunderland’s grasp, but we are where we are.

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxford United look to have given themselves slightly too much to do now.

Sunderland’s late winner last week against them was probably enough to keep them at arms length, however they will not have given up totally as we have seen with their win on Friday. They will need to win all their three games and pray others slip up.

Sunderland’s eyes will be firmly on Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night. You would expect them to get full points against an already relegated Crewe Alexandra which will keep it all that bit tighter.

If this was to happen it would put Sunderland outside the top six, albeit with a game in hand on both Wycombe and Plymouth above.

Yes, we are at that stage where other teams’ results are equally as important as our own. We have been here before and it never gets easier to watch.

On Sunderland’s own performances I feel like the team look a much more secure unit than under Lee Johnson. However because of that I often feel like we are becoming a bit predictable to play against at times.

I thought the team looked a bit tired on Monday and struggled for any real quality in the final third. With the games in quick succession that’s probably no major surprise.

I do feel though the team needs Ross Stewart to score again.

Nathan Broadhead has been outstanding but if the big Scotsman can find his scoring boots soon then these two could be a fierce force with a potential play-off campaign looming.

Before we get too complacent there are three more games and if Sunderland win all of them then the play-offs will be where Sunderland find themselves again.

I know a lot of people reading here will probably not look forward to them but with Alex Neil’s track record in these competitions it gives me a bit more hope than what I have had in previous campaigns.

Starting with Cambridge at home this week, Sunderland must win - no matter how.

Cambridge have had an outstanding season and will come and enjoy playing at the Stadium of Light with no pressure on them. This could be a danger for Sunderland but if the team perform how we know they can, then it should be another home win.

It’s not quite book your accommodation time in the capital just yet but it’s starting to have that feeling.