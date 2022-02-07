Sunderland favourite backs Roy Keane to raise standards and make immediate impact

I know that may sound a bit disrespectful to the previous staff but one thing that Roy will bring – having worked with him both as an international teammate and then as a player - is he won’t accept mediocracy and players not giving their all every day.

Obviously he is held in huge regards in these parts and rightly so after the way he helped us get promoted during his last spell in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Some people just fit clubs and he has said he has unfinished business here so I wouldn’t be hugely surprised if he did come back.

Roy Keane. (Photo by Nick Potts)

My only fear would be him not knowing loads about this level of football but if he did come in, I’d be shocked if there wasn’t an initial bounce and reaction within the Sunderland squad.

By the looks of it, he certainly seems to be the fans’ choice.

I’m sure Roy – or whoever comes in – would have preferred to be here for the January window but in saying that, I still think that this squad still should be closer to both Wigan and Rotherham.

It will be an interesting few days but whoever comes in has to be announced quickly as the club is on a big downward spiral at the minute and this needs to stop.

