Sunderland fanzines encourage supporters to 'bring the noise' ahead of Watford clash

The Spirit of 37, the Wise Men Say podcast and fanzines A Love Supreme and Roker Report issued a joint plea on social media to fans on Thursday morning calling for supporters to back the Black Cats against Watford on Saturday.

Sunderland fans have been encouraged to bring their scarves and wear red and white whilst bringing “the passion” and “the noise” to the Stadium of Light with the play-offs a strong possibility for the club should they win their final two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Wise Men Say read: “The events of recent weeks have led to Sunderland firmly establishing themselves as genuine Championship play-off contenders, against all odds.

“Despite an unprecedented injury crisis that has ravaged our squad in the first season back at this level, this exciting young Sunderland team and fantastic coaching staff have produced some of the best football we’ve ever seen at the Stadium of Light.

“With just two games to go, the potential of a top six finish is now real. Saturday afternoon is our last home game of the season, and we can all play our part in ensuring that the atmosphere is as good as it can possibly be on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together, Wise Men Say, Roker Report, A Love Supreme, Spirit of 37, and the Red & White Army are calling on our fellow Sunderland supporters to do whatever they can to make a difference. This team which gives us everything each week deserves everything from us. Let’s do all that we can to play our part too.”

Tony Mowbray produced a brilliant comeback win against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns last Sunday, lifting them into sixth position with two games of the regular season to play.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Sunderland fans celebrate after their team score the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Sunderland at Bet365 Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

That win has sparked a surge in interest ahead of Watford's visit this weekend, with the Premier Concourse now all but sold out. As such, the club have now opened the North West Upper Stand ahead of the game, and tickets are continuing to sell quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could feasibly even beat the attendance from the first leg of last season's play-off semi-final, when 44,742 watched the Black Cats open up a 1-0 lead thanks to Ross Stewart's goal shortly before half-time.

That attendance fell just short of the 46,039 that watched Sunderland beat Bradford City 1-0 on Boxing Day in 2018 as the biggest since the Premier League era, a figure bolstered by a large away following.