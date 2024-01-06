Sunderland captain Luke O'Nien delighted Black Cats fans during Saturday's FA Cup third round tie with Newcastle United on Saturday. It was always going to be a tough ask for Michael Beale's men to spring an upset, with Eddie Howe going with a full strength starting line-up for the derby, keen to avoid an upset.

Daniel Ballard scored an unfortunate own goal in the first half, and a big mistake from Pierre Ekwah two minutes after the break led to an Alexander Isak goal to make it two and three, with the latter coming from a late penalty. Though, it was a hard-fought cup tie from minute one to 90, with Sunderland battling aggressively, as you would expect in a derby.

Newcastle took it just as seriously, so much so that their star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes decided to celebrate a block in the second half. The Brazilian blocked a clearance and conceded a goal kick - given he was in Sunderland's box - and he then proceeded to pump his fists aggressively in celebration in front of the 6,000 travelling Newcastle fans.

But Sunderland skipper O'Nien took the biggest statement moment aside from the goals, producing a crunching tackle in response, cutting out Lewis Miley down Sunderland's right-hand side and sending the youngster into the air. O'Nien then gave some back, celebrating the tackle in front of the Sunderland fans, seemingly in response to what Guimaraes had done shortly before. That kind of passion are what derbies are all about, after all.