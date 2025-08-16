The Stadium of Light was transformed into a sea of red and white on Saturday afternoon as Sunderland supporters gave their team an unforgettable welcome back to the Premier League.

Hours before kick-off, thousands of fans lined the streets around the ground to greet the team bus, turning the approach to the stadium into a carnival. Flares, flags and banners filled the air as chants of Wise Men Say echoed across Wearside, with supporters determined to make their voices heard before the first whistle had even blown.

The organised WearBack campaign from fan groups urged fans to arrive early, and the response was overwhelming. From around 1pm, crowds gathered at the main entrance to roar on Régis Le Bris’ players as they stepped off the bus, with smoke bombs and songs ensuring the team walked into a wall of noise and colour.

Inside the ground, the atmosphere continued to build as the stands filled well before kick-off. Supporters waved scarves, sang relentlessly and made clear that Sunderland’s long-awaited return to the Premier League would not go unnoticed.

It was a welcome worthy of the occasion – eight years of waiting finally over. Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans around the Stadium of Light before the game with West Ham:

