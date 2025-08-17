Sunderland’s long-awaited Premier League return could hardly have gone any better – and the supporters played their full part in making it a day to remember. A bumper crowd of 46,233 packed into the Stadium of Light as Régis Le Bris’ side produced a stunning 3-0 win over West Ham United on opening weekend. From the moment the team bus rolled into the ground, thousands of red and white shirts lined the streets to create a wall of noise and colour, giving the players the kind of reception usually reserved for cup finals.

Inside the stadium, the atmosphere was electric. The Roker End roared the Black Cats onto the pitch and when the whistle blew, the noise was relentless – building through a tense first half before exploding into life as Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor all struck after the interval. By the time the final whistle sounded, chants of “we are top of the league” echoed around the stands.

Here are 95 unforgettable photos capturing the emotion, passion and pride of Sunderland’s big day back in the top flight:

