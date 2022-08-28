Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With head coach Alex Neil absent, assistant Martin Canning took charge of the team for the Championship fixture. Sunderland had multiple chances to open the scoring and hit the bar twice after half-time.

Norwich striker Josh Sargent then scored the winner with 14 minutes remaining. Here, though, we take a look at the moments you may have missed during a dramatic day on Wearside:

Sunderland fans turn on Alex Neil

NORWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Tim Krul of Norwich City passes the ball during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on May 22, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Events off the field have dominated the narrative surrounding Sunderland over the past 24 years after Neil deserted the club for Stoke City.

When the news broke on Friday afternoon, many fans were supportive of the head coach and felt he should have been backed more by the club in the transfer market.

That all changed, however, when sporting director Kristjana Speakman revealed before the game against Norwich City that Neil had been happy with the terms of an improved deal just four weeks ago.

Come 12:30pm on Saturday at the Stadium of Light, the added context around the situation had filtered through to fans on Wearside.

The Roker End in particular turned heavily on the head coach, who was at Ewood Park to watch his new team Stoke face Blackburn Rovers later in the day, and directed several chants at Neil as Sunderland started well against Norwich.

It felt like a turning point in terms of public opinion.

Ex-Newcastle United player takes aim at Sunderland

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul hasn’t played for Newcastle United since 2017, his most memorable Wear-Tyne derby moment coming when he was beaten by Jermain Defoe’s volley.

Despite this, the 34-year-old still felt the need to try and wind Sunderland fans up and was himself on the wrong end of some chants coming out of the Roker End.

Unfortunately for Sunderland, the stopper had a good game and made a few crucial saves as Norwich City kept a clean sheet.

After the game, Krul took to Twitter. He said: “Massive 3 points to take away from the stadium of shhlight… Great team effort to earn the clean sheet… We go again Tuesday vs Birmingham.

Sunderland transfer target at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland have reportedly signed PSG youngster Edouard Michu. The player is said to have agreed terms at Sunderland and is currently in the North East finalising the deal.

Indeed, eagle-eyed Sunderland fans would have noticed that the young midfielder was at the game to watch his future teammates play Norwich City, which created a considerable buzz on social media when he was captured by the Sky cameras.

Michut joined PSG’s academy in 2016, aged 13, before coming through the ranks at the French club. After signing his first professional contract in 2020, the midfielder has made eight senior appearances for The Parisians and made his first-team debut in February 2021.