Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Stadium of Light will pay tribute to Tom Lynn in the 66th minute of the match against Blackburn Rovers today.

Tributes have been being paid to the Sunderland supporter, journalist, friend and family member after his sudden death at the age of 66 last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom was a prodigious writer on everything Sunderland, a columnist for the Sunderland Echo and sister newspapers, as well as a prolific contributor to the Football Echo's letters page until it ceased publication in 2013.

One well-known episode from his life came in 1996 when he and some friends formed Simply Red and White to record Cheer Up Peter Reid, adapted from the Monkees' Daydream Believer to honour Reid's achievement of managing Sunderland to the Premier League on a shoestring budget.

He was also involved with fanzine A Love Supreme and eventually ran his own magazine, The Wearside Roar. Cheer Up Peter Reid will also be played at the Stadium of Light as a tribute to Tom Lynn today as Sunderland play Blackburn Rovers.

Tom's former Fanzine, A Love Supreme, have also organised applause in the 66th minute in tribute to the man and to respect his family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As many of you may know, Sunderland lost one of its most loyal supporters last week with the passing of Tommy Lynn, former editor of The Wearside Roar and a well-known face home and away watching the Lads since the 1970s," ALS said.