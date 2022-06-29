Sunderland fans reveal delight in 'great news' that 'immense' Bailey Wright has signed a new deal at the club

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender has put pen-to-paper to extend his stay at Sunderland and has revealed his delight in continuing with the club in the Championship.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new contract at Sunderland,” Wright said.

"What a way to finish last season at Wembley Stadium and I’m looking forward to enjoying Championship football this campaign. I can’t wait to get started following my return to training, and to see all of our supporters back at the Stadium of Light next month for the opening game of the season.”

This is how Sunderland fans have been reacting on social media to the news that Wright has extended his stay at the Stadium of Light:

@Philip_RJ89: Absolutely elated at this news. Wright is a leader, an organiser, a warrior; an absolute rock at the heart of our defence, and his experience and ability will be priceless in the Championship. Another massive boost! #SAFC

@Joecsmith11: To think 12 months ago he was looking like walking out of the door.. some turn around, he was absolute immense in the run in last season.. well in @baileywright92 #safc

@JohnJKerr: Love to see it. The bloke just gets what it means to play for Sunderland, proper defender and a proper leader.

Bailey Wright has signed a new deal at Sunderland (Picture by FRANK REID)

@AIBSafc2: Another great bit of business

@Laking86: Great to see the players we wanted to keep signing back on. Gives us a really great base for when new signings start coming in. Bailey was absolutely immense under Alex Neil #SAFC

@GJohnson2022: Great news. Let's focus on Stewart next and signing some absolute gems please

@stevebobhope21: Get in. The one I was waiting for.

Sunderland's Bailey Wright celebrates qualifying for the World Cup with Australia (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

@JohnC2063: Three out of three for Speakman. Credit where credit is due. Let's hope the Sporting Director can keep working positively with Alex Neil on the rest of the much needed recuitment. Onward and upward. #SAFC

@lumsdon_clayton: Keep the good news coming lads