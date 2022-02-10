The Echo understands that a deal for Neil to be appointed Black Cats head coach, initially until the end of the season, is now close.

Neil, 40, has been without a club since leaving Preston North End in March last year but looks set to become Lee Johnson’s successor at the Stadium of Light. Here is how the news went down on with Sunderland supporters on social media:

@PAlcock3: Process has left a LOT to be desired. However I think he will be a better fit than McCann

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@JamesBovill1: It’s the best of the ones currently interested imo. Gutted it’s not Keane and hopefully we’ll find out what happened there. But Alex Neil in this league is pretty good #safc

@MFBriggs: There we have it. It’s not the worst appointment in the world BUT you have to wonder why on earth it took so long to get a new manager in. #SAFC

@Earles93: Not first choice but as always will be backed by the fans certainly not a bad appointment just hope he hits the ground running #SAFC

@Sunderlandafcl: Somehow i’m cautiously optimistic about Alex Neil #SAFC

Alex Neil is set to be appointed Sunderland's new head coach (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

@ jonathan_safc: If it is Alex Neil that’s gonna take the reins I’m happy with that. Think he’s a decent manager. #safc

@Gaddaz_: I'm all for Alex Neil like, strong CV for me. He's won back to back promotions, did okay in the Premier League. PNE played some good stuff and he ran them on a shoe string, his teams outperformed LJ'S Bristol City year on year and he knows how to get out of the league #SAFC

@MJacko1989: More annoyed with the ownership and Speakman than I am bothered about the appointment. Neil is a championship manager coming to a league 1 club. Supposed we’ve done well to attract him #SAFC

@joey__burton__: It's disappointing only in the sense that it's not Roy Keane. But I agree with this. If Alex Neil is to be the man who gets the job, then let's get behind him. It appears that anybody who knows anything about him couldn't speak any higher about his managerial abilities. #SAFC

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.