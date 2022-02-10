‘Cautiously optimistic' – Sunderland fans react to imminent appointment of former Norwich City and Preston North End boss Alex Neil
Sunderland fans have been reacting on social media to the news Alex Neil is set to take charge at the Stadium of Light.
The Echo understands that a deal for Neil to be appointed Black Cats head coach, initially until the end of the season, is now close.
Neil, 40, has been without a club since leaving Preston North End in March last year but looks set to become Lee Johnson’s successor at the Stadium of Light. Here is how the news went down on with Sunderland supporters on social media:
@PAlcock3: Process has left a LOT to be desired. However I think he will be a better fit than McCann
@JamesBovill1: It’s the best of the ones currently interested imo. Gutted it’s not Keane and hopefully we’ll find out what happened there. But Alex Neil in this league is pretty good #safc
@MFBriggs: There we have it. It’s not the worst appointment in the world BUT you have to wonder why on earth it took so long to get a new manager in. #SAFC
@Earles93: Not first choice but as always will be backed by the fans certainly not a bad appointment just hope he hits the ground running #SAFC
@Sunderlandafcl: Somehow i’m cautiously optimistic about Alex Neil #SAFC
@ jonathan_safc: If it is Alex Neil that’s gonna take the reins I’m happy with that. Think he’s a decent manager. #safc
@Gaddaz_: I'm all for Alex Neil like, strong CV for me. He's won back to back promotions, did okay in the Premier League. PNE played some good stuff and he ran them on a shoe string, his teams outperformed LJ'S Bristol City year on year and he knows how to get out of the league #SAFC
@MJacko1989: More annoyed with the ownership and Speakman than I am bothered about the appointment. Neil is a championship manager coming to a league 1 club. Supposed we’ve done well to attract him #SAFC
@joey__burton__: It's disappointing only in the sense that it's not Roy Keane. But I agree with this. If Alex Neil is to be the man who gets the job, then let's get behind him. It appears that anybody who knows anything about him couldn't speak any higher about his managerial abilities. #SAFC