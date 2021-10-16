There were three changes from the Portsmouth defeat.

In came Callum Doyle, Alex Pritchard and Dan Neil, with trio Bailey Wright, Leon Dajaku and Corry Evans missing out.

Neither Dajaku, Evans, Aiden McGeady, Lynden Gooch didn’t make Lee Johnson’s squad due to injury issues.

Tom Flanagan.

Gillingham took the lead through a Danny Lloyd penalty but O’Brien equalised in the dying embers of the first half after a poor showing from Sunderland.

Tom Flanagan then put Sunderland ahead in the second half before Elliot Embleton was shown a red card.

Scroll down to see what YOU said on social media following today’s result in League One:

@lord_barrold:HUGE win. Came from 1-0 down. Defended well against long balls. Held on to 2-1 lead after red card. Brilliant 3 points. These matches make your season.

@antoneee_x: “Give me 5 mins to get my heart going again after those final few minutes.”

@DanielConnor17:m “Thorben Hoffmann got us the 3 points today. He's officially the Deutsche Pickford.”

@SafcEwan: “Obviously class we got the 3 points, but still a lot wrong today.”

@MagicMackem: “I'll take points over performance all day long, don't matter how you get the points it's about getting them.”

@chleclerc_: “these are the wins that will get us promoted.”

@Keeler966: “Tough battle which you knew that Evans would make it that way, but despite key players missing they have dug out a result!!”

@modmcdermott: “Felt massive that. Going 1-0 down. Then coming back only to go down to 10 men. Massive aerial threat from them, made it so difficult but we got there!”

