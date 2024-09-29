Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watford’s admin posted a social media dig at Sunderland and supporters were quick to react...

Watford’s social media admin posted a dig at Sunderland fans after last Saturday’s game at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets took the lead in the first half through Festy Ebosele and could have fallen further behind at various points in the opening 45 with the home side well on top for the majority. After the break, Isidor netted an equaliser for Sunderland after turning home Patrick Roberts’ superb cross to level the scores with 48 minutes played.

With the game heading towards a draw, Dan Neil gave away a penalty, which was scored by Tom Dele-Bashiru, which turned out to be the winner on the day as the Black Cats succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the Championship away from home.

After the game, however, Watford took to social media to taunt Sunderland fans. The club posted two screenshots from the first season of the Netflix docu-series Sunderland Til I Die. When explaining the size of Sunderland as a club, one fan on the show says: “Sunderland is a massive footballing city. We are not talking about Watford or Cambridge.”

Watford posted the screenshots from the show, which aired six years ago, to their social media accounts with the caption: “Watford Til I Die.” Sunderland fans were quick to react to the social media jibe after seeing their club defeated at Vicarage Road.

Michael McAllister said: “This tweet alone shows the small club mentality at Watford, really weird, you were better when you were a little bit ambitious.”

David Hancock added: “Yeah enjoy your 3 points but remember this will come back to haunt you,” while Matthew Heavisides added: “Embarrassing that what on earth.”

Connor said: “Clubs forcing rivalries with us still. Thought that was left in League One,” as Michael Bowers added: “Oh great - another admin wanting to dig at Sunderland.”

Abs added: “What on earth is going on here why have we got the Watford admin hating on us?”

Quinn said: ”Why does Watford have a problem with us lmao I always liked them?!”

Jay Alderson said: “Rattled by something that was said about 6 years ago talk about tinpot.”