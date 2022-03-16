Burge had a period of absence from football, with test results in the aftermath of testing positive for COVID-19 raising some concerns.

The 29-year-old therefore went through a period of mandated rest, keeping his heart rate below 100.

Head coach Alex Neil has stated that further tests have cleared the goalkeeper to take tentative steps towards a return, though the head coach added that they would be cautious in their approach.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is nevertheless a major boost for the player to be taking significant steps towards a comeback further down the line.

Burge’s last Sunderland appearance came against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final last December.

But the goalkeeper has now been pictured back in training for the first time, prompting this response from Sunderland fans on Twitter:

@RCawley01: “Get him back in goal where he belongs he’s always been number 1.”

Lee Burge of Sunderland.

@clow_evan: “That’s a bit harsh Patterson has been a great replacement if it weren’t for him we wouldn’t be in the running for play-offs and I doubt Neil will drop him he trusts him.

@BerekFTMD: “Great news.”

@JammieSafc: “This is brilliant news glad 2 see he's back in training he would be my number one goalie.”

@MrIanB_7: Smells like competition… welcome back Burgey.”

@Terry94023972: “Hope he has completely recovered.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.