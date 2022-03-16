Sunderland fans react as key figure returns to Academy of Light training pitches
Sunderland’s ex-Coventry City goalkeeper Lee Burge has been pictured back out on the grass at the Academy of Light – with fans quick to react on social media.
Burge had a period of absence from football, with test results in the aftermath of testing positive for COVID-19 raising some concerns.
The 29-year-old therefore went through a period of mandated rest, keeping his heart rate below 100.
Head coach Alex Neil has stated that further tests have cleared the goalkeeper to take tentative steps towards a return, though the head coach added that they would be cautious in their approach.
It is nevertheless a major boost for the player to be taking significant steps towards a comeback further down the line.
Burge’s last Sunderland appearance came against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final last December.
But the goalkeeper has now been pictured back in training for the first time, prompting this response from Sunderland fans on Twitter:
@RCawley01: “Get him back in goal where he belongs he’s always been number 1.”
@clow_evan: “That’s a bit harsh Patterson has been a great replacement if it weren’t for him we wouldn’t be in the running for play-offs and I doubt Neil will drop him he trusts him.
@BerekFTMD: “Great news.”
@JammieSafc: “This is brilliant news glad 2 see he's back in training he would be my number one goalie.”
@MrIanB_7: Smells like competition… welcome back Burgey.”
@Terry94023972: “Hope he has completely recovered.”