Sunderland fans react as Black Cats SMASH Sheffield Wednesday by FIVE to go TOP of League One

James Copley returns to see in the new year with a special new edition of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:48 pm

Sunderland fans Michael Bowers and Dave Lawrence join host James Copley to dissect Ross Stewart’s perfect hat-trick a stunning performance at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats smashed Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 to end 2021 on top of the League One table.

To listen, follow the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you listen to your podcasts.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

