Sunderland fans react as Black Cats SMASH Sheffield Wednesday by FIVE to go TOP of League One
James Copley returns to see in the new year with a special new edition of The Roar Podcast.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:48 pm
Sunderland fans Michael Bowers and Dave Lawrence join host James Copley to dissect Ross Stewart’s perfect hat-trick a stunning performance at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats smashed Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 to end 2021 on top of the League One table.
To listen, follow the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you listen to your podcasts.