Sunderland’s preparations for the game against Middlesbrough were rocked when talismanic striker Stewart was withdrawn in the warm-up, the Scot picked up a muscle injury while practicing his shooting.

To make matters worse, defender Cirkin was also withdrawn in the second half after pulling up with a hamstring issue.

On Wednesday, reports from the BBC have surfaced suggesting that both players both have grade three tears. and claim that Stewart will be out for “at least 4-8 weeks but realistically probably 12.”

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Sunderland striker Ross Stewart in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers at Stadium of Light on August 13, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And fans were quick to react to the reports on social media:

@laurennnhxx: “If we can null and void the league for Covid, we can null and void the league for this.”

@steve2013: “So no 3rd striker, No cover at LB But I'm supposed to believe Speakman is doing an amazing job?”

@Walshie409: “Say thank you Mr Speakman.”

@FishFaceFid: “As exciting as the new signings may turn out to be. A fundamental requirement is ensuring you have sufficient cover to compete across the season in a tough league. Over to you @krespeakman.”

@lee_willingale: “Two players out and no one to replace them, mind you Speakman had a super window apparently.”