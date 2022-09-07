Sunderland fans question recruitment policy after Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin injuries
Sunderland duo Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines, according to reports, and fans were quick to react on social media:
Sunderland’s preparations for the game against Middlesbrough were rocked when talismanic striker Stewart was withdrawn in the warm-up, the Scot picked up a muscle injury while practicing his shooting.
To make matters worse, defender Cirkin was also withdrawn in the second half after pulling up with a hamstring issue.
On Wednesday, reports from the BBC have surfaced suggesting that both players both have grade three tears. and claim that Stewart will be out for “at least 4-8 weeks but realistically probably 12.”
Most Popular
-
1
Free agents Sunderland and Championship rivals could sign- including ex-Leeds, Middlesbrough and Watford men
-
2
Sunderland AFC injury news: The latest on Ross Stewart, Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins and Dan Ballard pre-Millwall
-
3
Sunderland news: Winger hailed by Black Cats’ boss, Blackpool look at trialist again
-
4
Sunderland suffer big Ross Stewart injury blow ahead of Millwall, Reading and Watford
-
5
Where Sunderland’s stunning attendances rank alongside Leeds United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and the biggest crowds in England
And fans were quick to react to the reports on social media:
@laurennnhxx: “If we can null and void the league for Covid, we can null and void the league for this.”
@steve2013: “So no 3rd striker, No cover at LB But I'm supposed to believe Speakman is doing an amazing job?”
@Walshie409: “Say thank you Mr Speakman.”
@FishFaceFid: “As exciting as the new signings may turn out to be. A fundamental requirement is ensuring you have sufficient cover to compete across the season in a tough league. Over to you @krespeakman.”
@lee_willingale: “Two players out and no one to replace them, mind you Speakman had a super window apparently.”
@phil_browell: “Stewart being injured for 12 weeks is bad luck, but it’s also bad planning and recruitment when adequate cover wasn’t signed over the summer. The system we play relies on two strikers yet we only have two in the squad whilst other clubs seem to have four or five to call upon.”