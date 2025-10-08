Sunderland supporters have delivered a confident message after being asked whether Régis Le Bris’ side can avoid relegation from the Premier League this season

Sunderland supporters have backed Régis Le Bris’ side to survive in the Premier League – but many believe January could prove decisive.

The Sunderland Echo asked fans whether they agreed or disagreed with the statement: “Sunderland will avoid relegation under Régis Le Bris this season.” The question sparked lively debate across social media, with supporters sharing optimism about the team’s performances so far while acknowledging tougher tests lie ahead.

Richard Mercieca said he believes the Black Cats can more than hold their own this season, commenting: “There are six or seven teams that are hard for us, but with the other teams, we can play them and beat them.” David Powell agreed, but highlighted the importance of strengthening during the winter transfer window: “We have just about enough to stay up, and crucial signings in the January window will be very important.”

Craig Wilkinson struck a similar tone, praising the team’s early efforts while preaching patience during inevitable dips in form: “Yeah, I think we have enough to stay up. There’s gonna be hard times and I think we all accept that. We’ll hit a bad run at some point (December/January), but as fans we have to stick with the team. The lads gave us great memories at the end of last season and the new recruits are proving to be very good.”

Other supporters on Facebook – including Sean Johnson, Neville Hawkins, Sue Metcalfe and Alan Day – kept things simple, replying with “agree” or “of course,” reflecting the growing belief that Le Bris’ side are well-equipped to stay up.

After an encouraging start to life back in the Premier League, Sunderland sit in the top half of the table heading into the October international break, with 11 points from their opening seven games. Le Bris’ side return to action later this month when they face Wolves at the Stadium of Light, looking to continue their strong start and further strengthen hopes of Premier League survival.

Régis Le Bris delivers Dan Ballard verdict after Manchester United loss

Régis Le Bris is set to weigh up recalling Dan Ballard to Sunderland’s starting XI after the international break, following another assured display from the defender at Old Trafford.

Ballard, who had been sidelined with a groin injury picked up in the 2–0 defeat at Burnley in August, has found himself behind summer signings Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete in the pecking order. The pair have formed a strong partnership in central defence, limiting the Northern Ireland international to appearances from the bench in recent weeks.

However, Ballard has impressed each time he has been introduced, including during Sunderland’s 2–0 defeat to Manchester United. With his side trailing early, Le Bris made a bold tactical call midway through the first half, withdrawing winger Simon Adingra and switching to a back three to introduce Ballard.

Le Bris admitted that the 25-year-old’s introduction was partly influenced by United’s direct approach but praised his impact nonetheless, hinting that a return to the starting line-up could follow when Wolves visit the Stadium of Light after the break.

“Especially today we needed him, because they went direct and so when you try to press, they go direct into their front three and manage the second balls,” Le Bris said. “It was obvious that Ballard was really important and efficient in this part of the game. We have depth in the squad, which is important for us. I try to find the best starting XI for each game, and the best finishers, to win the next game.”

