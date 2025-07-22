Sunderland may have narrowly lost out to Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon on Monday night, but the club’s travelling supporters once again left a lasting impression.
Hundreds of fans made the journey to Estádio Algarve to back Régis Le Bris’ side in their second and final friendly of the Portugal tour. As temperatures soared, the Black Cats faithful brought colour, noise, and humour to the stands, proudly waving flags, belting out songs, and even trading banter with Sporting locals.
We've rounded up 26 brilliant images capturing the best of the atmosphere in the Algarve:
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans in action in Portugal during the Sporting Lisbon game. Photo by Ian Horrocks. | Sunderland fans in action in Portugal during the Sporting Lisbon game. Photo by Ian Horrocks.
2. Sunderland
Sunderland fans in action in Portugal during the Sporting Lisbon game. Photo by Ian Horrocks. | Sunderland fans in action in Portugal during the Sporting Lisbon game. Photo by Ian Horrocks.
3. Sunderland
Sunderland fans in action in Portugal during the Sporting Lisbon game. Photo by Ian Horrocks. | Sunderland fans in action in Portugal during the Sporting Lisbon game. Photo by Ian Horrocks.
4. Sunderland fans
Sunderland fans in action in Portugal during the Sporting Lisbon game. Photo by Ian Horrocks. | Sunderland fans in action in Portugal during the Sporting Lisbon game. Photo by Ian Horrocks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.