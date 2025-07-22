Sunderland may have narrowly lost out to Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon on Monday night, but the club’s travelling supporters once again left a lasting impression.

Hundreds of fans made the journey to Estádio Algarve to back Régis Le Bris’ side in their second and final friendly of the Portugal tour. As temperatures soared, the Black Cats faithful brought colour, noise, and humour to the stands, proudly waving flags, belting out songs, and even trading banter with Sporting locals.