More than three-quarters of Sunderland fans believe Régis Le Bris’ side will survive in the Premier League

During the international break, the Sunderland Echo ran a social media poll asking fans a simple question: “Based on what you have seen so far, will Sunderland survive in the Premier League?”

After 1,677 votes were cast, the results were emphatic. A huge 77.6% of supporters believe Sunderland will stay up, while just 2.7% predicted relegation. Around 19.6% said they were still undecided. It’s a snapshot that reflects the mood around Wearside right now – cautious optimism built on solid performances, smart recruitment and a belief that the club finally feels Premier League-ready again.

Many supporters referenced Sunderland’s summer recruitment drive and their early-season consistency as key reasons for optimism. @DeanoCummings85 said he has seen enough already to be confident of survival: “We’ve recruited extremely well. We’ve given ourselves a cracking base to go from, having picked up 11 points already. Every game is still going to be massive but I’ve seen enough to think we’ll be okay.” Similarly, @bamgboyeolu praised the squad’s depth, adding: “Yes, recruited really well – Xhaka captain, Roefs, Alderete, Sadiki, Diarra etc.”

The tactical nous of Régis Le Bris and the structure of the club also earned praise. @emo_mackem said: “We have a topper captain, clever gaffer, and the new signings are class – Roefs, Alderete, Mukiele, Reinildo, Sadiki, Xhaka and Diarra when he’s back.” @MichaelBowers15 felt that Sunderland’s realism could be their greatest asset, writing: “That could change, but the fact we’ve realised we can’t yet go toe to toe with more established Premier League teams could be our strength. For once, getting lucky with injuries will be key. We’ll still finish bottom six, but I think we’ll do it.”

Others focused on Sunderland’s defensive structure and overall solidity. @AdysundAdy commented: “We look reasonably solid. Have faith the board will add in January if needed. Early days but we aren’t one of the worst three in the league to date.” @rossrobson agreed but warned of an important run of fixtures to come: “We absolutely have enough to stay up, but these next 12 games will tell us a lot. There’s pressure on Wolves and Everton games before the nightmare. Going to be interesting to see how we shape up on 1 January.”

Team spirit and togetherness also featured heavily in fan responses. @gt16976 said: “We stay up because we play as a team. Xhaka pulls everyone together. Sadiki is a machine. Roefs, Mukiele and Alderete are a class above in defence and Wilson is just class. We stay up because we are Sunderland.” @MarleyHannan echoed that belief but added a note of caution: “We’re definitely hard to beat, but one or two injuries – especially in midfield – and we could really struggle. If we can get to January mostly injury-free, then sign a few squad players, there’s no reason we can’t stay up.”

A few supporters, meanwhile, warned that Sunderland’s Premier League fight could hinge on injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations, which will deprive the club of several key players over the winter. @johnkaystractor said: “It’s been a good start and we’ve given ourselves a great chance. We need to be prepared for a difficult January with players away in AFCON, but hopefully the lads coming in try and cement places.” @robbiestoker added: “I voted yes but it won’t be plain sailing. I can see us spending time in the bottom three, despite the good start.”

The conversation even turned to Noah Sadiki, who has become a fan favourite since his arrival from Union Saint-Gilloise. @Joeinatree joked: “If Sadiki is injured, we might be cooked, but if not, all good,” while @BannerStef40416 took a more measured view: “It’s far too early to tell. The more injuries and suspensions we get, the closer we become to a Championship team again. We have to have a low-injury season.”

After seven games back in the Premier League, Sunderland fans appear confident that their club has the foundations to survive. Régis Le Bris’ tactical structure, Granit Xhaka’s leadership and standout summer signings such as Noah Sadiki, Omar Alderete and Robin Roefs have given supporters renewed belief. But as many pointed out, injuries, AFCON absences and the January transfer window could yet define Sunderland’s season.

