Sunderland fans are planning a double tribute during the game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Black Cats supporters have two separate minute-long rounds of applauses planned for the Championship clash with The Owls. The first will come in the 29th minute in tribute to Sunderland fan Jack Shields. The 29-year-old - who contributed to SAFC Fan TV and other fanzines - sadly passed away earlier this week.

The second round of applause will come in the 87th minute to honour the late Charlie Hurley. It was announced last week that Hurley had died at the age of 87 with Sunderland stating they were “deeply saddened to learn of the passing.” Sunderland have now announced a range of tributes as they prepare to honour Charlie Hurley at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Club representatives will hold a period of remembrance at the Charlie Hurley gates on Saturday morning, with a minute's applause to be held before kick-off. Supporters will also display their own tribute to Hurley, with fan group This is Wearside unveiling a special new flag in tribute to 'The King'. Players will wear t-shirts dedicated to Hurley's legacy during the pre-match warm-up and will enter the pitch to the sound of 'Z Cars', a song synonymous with Hurley's era as a player at the club.

Sunderland’s first match after Hurley’s passing came against Watford in the Championship last weekend, with Mike Dodds’s side losing the clash 1-0. Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday, though, provides an opportunity for the city to say farewell to Hurley.

Before the match last weekend, Watford paid tribute to the Sunderland legend with a round of applause at Vicarage Road before kick-off, and again in the 87th minute of the match when Hurley’s picture was displayed on the big screen. Sunderland supporters in the away end chanted Hurley’s name throughout, singing “Who’s the greatest centre-half the world has ever seen?”

