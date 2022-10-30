Sunderland fans pictured alongside angry Tony Mowbray during Luton Town draw in Championship - photo gallery
Sunderland came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Luton – and our cameras were at Kenilworth Road to capture fans in action.
After a nervy start, the Black Cats held their own in an even first half but fell behind on the stroke of half-time.
Carlton Morris opened the scoring when he converted Alfie Doughty’s low cross, yet Sunderland responded after the break.
Elliot Embleton scored the equalised 12 minutes from time when he converted Jack Clarke’s low cross.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans and of head coach Tony Mowbray during the game against Luton Town:
