After a nervy start, the Black Cats held their own in an even first half but fell behind on the stroke of half-time.

Carlton Morris opened the scoring when he converted Alfie Doughty’s low cross, yet Sunderland responded after the break.

Elliot Embleton scored the equalised 12 minutes from time when he converted Jack Clarke’s low cross.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans and of head coach Tony Mowbray during the game against Luton Town:

Sunderland fans Sunderland fans during the Black Cats' 1-1 draw away to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray Tony Mowbray wasn't pleased at times during Sunderland's draw with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

