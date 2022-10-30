News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Sunderland fans during the Black Cats' 1-1 draw away to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in the Championship.

Sunderland fans pictured alongside angry Tony Mowbray during Luton Town draw in Championship - photo gallery

Sunderland came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Luton – and our cameras were at Kenilworth Road to capture fans in action.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago

After a nervy start, the Black Cats held their own in an even first half but fell behind on the stroke of half-time.

Carlton Morris opened the scoring when he converted Alfie Doughty’s low cross, yet Sunderland responded after the break.

Elliot Embleton scored the equalised 12 minutes from time when he converted Jack Clarke’s low cross.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans and of head coach Tony Mowbray during the game against Luton Town:

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans during the Black Cats' 1-1 draw away to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in the Championship.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray wasn't pleased at times during Sunderland's draw with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans during the Black Cats' 1-1 draw away to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in the Championship.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray wasn't pleased at times during Sunderland's draw with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Tony MowbraySunderlandCarlton MorrisLuton TownBlack Cats
Next Page
Page 1 of 7