Régis Le Bris has admitted that Anthony Patterson and Chris Rigg are now in a battle to be fit in time for Sunderland’s Premier League opener against West Ham United.

Both players missed the 3-0 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday as they continue to recover from minor injuries, and they are expected to sit out the upcoming friendlies against Braga and Rayo Vallecano. That could leave the final pre-season clash against Augsburg as their only chance to gain minutes before the campaign begins at the Stadium of Light.

Le Bris did offer more positive news on Wilson Isidor, confirming the striker is expected to return next weekend against Real Betis after missing the trip to Edinburgh with a minor knee complaint.

“We hope that all three will be ready for the start of the season,” Le Bris said. “Wilson will probably be available after the Hull game, so he is not too far away. For Patto and Riggy, it will take a bit longer. It will probably take more like ten days for them to be able to take part in full competition. By that stage, they should be back doing everything, so hopefully they will have a chance for the first game. It’s possible.”

