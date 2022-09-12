News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland fans name their players of the season so far after Championship return

Sunderland have enjoyed a decent start to the Championship season.

By James Copley
Monday, 12th September 2022, 1:46 pm
Monday, 12th September 2022, 1:47 pm

The Black Cats have picked up wins against Bristol City, Stoke City and Rotherham United alongside draws with QPR and Coventry from their opening eight games back in the second teir.

Sunderland’s return to the Championship has also been marked with drama after head coach Alex Neil’s shock departure to Stoke City, with the Scot being replaced by former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.

But who have Sunderland’s top performers been during the opening months of the season in the eyes of supporters? Here, we take a look at what fans are saying on social media:

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart in action.

@bamgboyeolu: “Stewart”

@Addison1978G: “Stewart. Gooch has been very impressive also.”

@Dinalli: “Stewart for me, Patterson a close second.”

@LucasHumble7: “Cirkin for me.”

Adrian Metcalf: “Been a few to choose from. Stewart, Clarke, Gooch or O’Nien for me.”

Steven Ashett: “Considering he’s played out of position I’d say Gooch.”

Shaun Hood: “Stewart. Batth has done well and Gooch.”

