2 . Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper has been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest but has a promotion from the Championship on his CV. The Welshman was picked by plenty of Sunderland fans as their preferred choice when asked by The Echo on social media. Sunderland fan Deano commented: "Cooper still top of the list for me. Would be happy with Still, Maric, Rohl but really think we'll end up underwhelmed." Karl added: "I think the one that would keep the majority of fans satisfied is Cooper. But I would really like us to take a gamble on Maric." Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images