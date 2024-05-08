Sunderland are still hunting for their next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale last January.
Mike Dodds took interim charge of the first-team following Beale’s sacking after just 12 games, leading Sunderland to a disappointing 16th placed finish in the Championship.
The Black Cats lost 22 games under Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds throughout the course of the season, one less than the ill-fated Championship relegation campaign under Simon Grayson and Chris Coleman.
As Sunderland’s head honchos Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman search for their new man, The Echo asked Black Cats fans for their picks ahead of the 2024-25 season - this is what they said and who they chose:
1. Liam Rosenior
The Hull City has manager has done an exceptional job with The Tigers, leading the cub to a seventh place finish in the Championship this season. Sunderland fan Eric said on our Facebook page: "Liam Rosenier, Hull manager, cracking team good style of play and changes formation to suit." Photo: Steven Paston
2. Steve Cooper
Steve Cooper has been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest but has a promotion from the Championship on his CV. The Welshman was picked by plenty of Sunderland fans as their preferred choice when asked by The Echo on social media. Sunderland fan Deano commented: "Cooper still top of the list for me. Would be happy with Still, Maric, Rohl but really think we'll end up underwhelmed." Karl added: "I think the one that would keep the majority of fans satisfied is Cooper. But I would really like us to take a gamble on Maric." Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
3. Nigel Clough
The former Derby County and Sheffield United manager has just guided Mansfield Town to promotion from League Two. Sunderland fan John on Facebook said: "Nigel Clough. Done his apprenticeship in the lower leagues." Gary added: "Nigel Clough would be a good shout. His dad is a legend at Sunderland and Nigel was born there. We need someone who knows the area and what football means here. Not too keen on a prodigy at this point in time. Would prefer someone who knows the game and plenty of experience." Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Graham Potter
Former Brighton boss Graham Potter has been linked with the West Ham role this summer but lots of Sunderland fans have also mentioned his name in connection with the top job at the Academy of Light. This one feels unlikely as it stands, though! Photo: Julian Finney
