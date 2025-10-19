114 more brilliant photos of Sunderland fans on Keel Crossing as footbridge officially opens before Wolves

Sunderland fans crossed the new Keel Bridge for the first time ahead of the 2–0 win over Wolves

Sunderland supporters arrived in their thousands ahead of the Premier League clash with Wolves, with many making their matchday walk across the new Keel Crossing Bridge for the very first time.

The bridge offered a new route for supporters heading to the game, with hundreds stopping to take pictures and soak in the occasion before kick-off. It marked another memorable moment in the club’s ongoing regeneration, both on and off the pitch, symbolising Sunderland’s connection between its past and its future.

Our photographers were there to capture the atmosphere, as fans made the historic walk to the Stadium of Light for the first time ahead of the 2–0 win over Wolves.

Sunderland fans enjoying the new Keel Crossing footbridge ahead of the Black Cats' win against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Sunderland fans enjoying the new Keel Crossing footbridge ahead of the Black Cats' win against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Sunderland fans enjoying the new Keel Crossing footbridge ahead of the Black Cats' win against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Sunderland fans enjoying the new Keel Crossing footbridge ahead of the Black Cats' win against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

