Sunderland fans travelled in strong numbers once again as Régis Le Bris’ side continued their pre-season schedule with a trip to Hull City on Tuesday night.

Despite falling to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the MKM Stadium, the Black Cats faithful were in fine voice throughout – backing their team from start to finish and making the most of a summer evening on the road. A first-half goal from new signing Simon Adingra – assisted by Chemsdine Talbi – gave supporters something to cheer about, even if the result didn’t go their way.

As ever, the travelling red and white army created a brilliant atmosphere in the away end, applauding the players at full-time and making their presence felt in East Yorkshire. From youngsters soaking up their first away day to seasoned supporters on familiar territory, there was no shortage of smiles, songs and proud displays of red and white.

Sunderland are next in action this Saturday when Real Betis at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. But before then, here’s a look at some of the best photos of fans enjoying their midweek evening out in Hull – regardless of the scoreline!

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action during the Black Cats' pre-season friendly against Hull City. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action during the Black Cats' pre-season friendly against Hull City. Photo by Chris Fryatt. Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action during the Black Cats' pre-season friendly against Hull City. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action during the Black Cats' pre-season friendly against Hull City. Photo by Chris Fryatt. Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action during the Black Cats' pre-season friendly against Hull City. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action during the Black Cats' pre-season friendly against Hull City. Photo by Chris Fryatt. Photo Sales