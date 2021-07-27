Sunderland fans have this transfer message over striker as they deliver verdict on Tranmere Rovers draw

A youthful side played out a stalemate at Prenton Park as a number of players got valuable minutes in their legs ahead of the start of the League One season.

One of those was Will Grigg and supporters had plenty to say on the future of the striker on social media following the game.

Here’s what was said on Twitter:

@MattyCrichton said: “That was a great exercise for our younger players against a very good L2 side. The lads achieved a clean sheet and could have won if O’Brien and Grigg scored their chances. It was a chance to provide our young players with first-team exposure ahead of a busy season.”

@afootyeducation added: “Last couple of things from me tonight, we have to somehow find a buyer for Grigg, and I’d 100% be starting Dan Neil in the opening game against Wigan. That lad is ready.”

@RyanC2408 posted: “Will Grigg just really doesn’t suit our play-style, another st needed ASAP”

@Philip_RJ89 commented: “File that one under ‘forgettable pre-season games’. Nothing much to shout about. Some promising performances but generally a fairly bland affair. On this evidence, goals will be hard to come by in the early weeks of the season. Reinforcements are needed”

@ChristianLukeF1 tweeted: “O'Brien and Grigg are just not up to it whatsoever. Ross Stewart on the other hand is head and shoulders above them both”

@jayellcs added: “Well this match has been dreadful. Hopefully not a sign of things to come like”

