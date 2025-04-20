The fantastic photos of the most loyal and passionate Sunderland fans during 2024-25 - gallery
Sunderland have already secured a place in the Championship play-offs, which is a strong achievement considering the club finished 16th last season. A chance at promotion to the Premier League is still very much alive — but they’ll need to navigate the play-offs successfully.
All eyes are now on the play-off campaign. Sunderland will be hoping to go one better than two seasons ago — when they lost in the semi-finals to Luton Town — and finally return to the Premier League after a long spell outside the top flight.
Sunderland's 2024–25 campaign has had plenty of drama, and a few standout games that fans will definitely remember — for better or worse Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans during the 2024-25 season so far:
