Here, we take a look at the best photos of loyal Sunderland fans during the 2024-25 season

Sunderland have already secured a place in the Championship play-offs, which is a strong achievement considering the club finished 16th last season. A chance at promotion to the Premier League is still very much alive — but they’ll need to navigate the play-offs successfully.

All eyes are now on the play-off campaign. Sunderland will be hoping to go one better than two seasons ago — when they lost in the semi-finals to Luton Town — and finally return to the Premier League after a long spell outside the top flight.

Sunderland's 2024–25 campaign has had plenty of drama, and a few standout games that fans will definitely remember — for better or worse Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans during the 2024-25 season so far: