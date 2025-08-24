Régis Le Bris admitted Sunderland’s lack of a clinical edge cost them as the Black Cats slipped to defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor – but praised his players’ first-half display and the travelling support.

Sunderland started brightly and created two big early chances through Eliezer Mayenda and Chemsdine Talbi, but failed to take advantage. They were punished shortly after half-time when Josh Cullen opened the scoring for the hosts, before Jaidon Anthony added a late second to seal the points.

Le Bris felt Sunderland’s start was encouraging, but said the game underlined the importance of converting opportunities when they arrive. “Disappointed, because I think we started well, our first half was positive, we created two chances, and we were in our game plan, I think we dominated this first half,” Le Bris said.

“But at the beginning of the second one, we made a small mistake and conceded this goal, and after that the game changed completely. They dropped into their back five, four-one, deep, well-organised, aggressive block, and we struggled to find the good tempo, the good rhythm, to create chances.

“In that situation, when you are a bit sloppy, but not accurate enough, I think it's really obvious that you will concede counter-attacks, and that was the story of the second goal.”

Le Bris said the match was decided by fine margins and believes Sunderland’s early chances could have completely altered the outcome.

“Fine margins, and if you score early, because it was possible today, I think the scenario changed completely, and for us it would have been the best option, and we created this chance, so it's positive, I think, because sometimes you don't create anything,” he added.

Despite the result, the away end at Turf Moor was in full voice, with Sunderland’s travelling supporters once again providing outstanding backing. You can see some fantastic photos of the fans showing their colours proudly despite the defeat.

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League. Photo by Chris Fryatt. Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League. Photo by Chris Fryatt. Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League. Photo by Chris Fryatt. Photo Sales