Sunderland faced Preston North End in the Championship on Wednesday evening - in front of a packed sold-out 5,000-strong away end at Deepdale.

The two sides played out a goalless draw - Sunderland’s second away 0-0 on the spin - with Preston perhaps edging the game. The Black Cats remain top after Leeds United’s loss to Millwall

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the result against Preston North End in the Championship at Deepdale:

Adam Guest wrote: “Expectations risen way too high for me. Two clean sheets away from home. Best away record in the division. Poor performance tonight but a cracking result. 9 points clear of 7th, which let’s face it is the fight we are in.”

Peter said: “Wasted a few good chances through keeping hold for too long to choosing the wrong pass to a team mate, I don’t think him and Browne can play together.”

Dan Added: “One change too many to the starting lineup, totally disjointed. So many bad choices made on the pitch with passing, pressing, tackling. Totally off it tonight. Local lad or not, Dan Neil not good enough unless we're playing promoted opposition, too slow to do everything.”

Andy explained: “I was disappointed with Browne in particular tonight. Looked wasteful and poor all round.”

Kieran responded: “The last two games have shown us why we’ll be a play off side rather than a top two challenger. Teams in the past that have won this league don’t necessarily win that game but they certainly dominate it and question how they haven’t won it. We looked toothless tonight.”

Jon said: “A real eye opener. Hume needs some competition for his shirt. Neil and Browne barely passed to a red shirt all game. Connolly can't play up top on his own. Game passed Watson by. It was really poor.”

Mark Lee: “Another disjointed, slow performance. The early season energy and approach has vanished?! Thankfully we have a better defence this year.”