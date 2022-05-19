Sunderland fans encouraged to send heartwarming message to ex-player at Wembley

Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 21 with the winner securing promotion to the Championship.
The Black Cats will be backed by around 40,000 fans in the capital.
But Sunderland fans are being encouraged to show support to one of their former players, John McPhail.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland at Wembley: EFL explain why they can't offer any more tickets to Black Cats fans
-
2
Sunderland transfer rumours: Black Cats make approach for League One ace, Owls want highly-rated Plymouth star
-
3
Wycombe Wanderers announce League One play-off final ticket update as Sunderland make second request for a higher allocation at Wembley
-
4
How you can help as Sunderland fan group attempt biggest display Wembley has ever seen
-
5
Sunderland AFC news: Pundit name drops Sunderland and Leeds United following Newcastle United's win over Arsenal
Posting on Facebook, ex-Sunderland man Micky Horswill stated: “We would like to ask all Sunderland fans to stand and give a clap in the fifth minute for one of our own John McPhail who fell at Xmas and has been in a coma ever since: he is fighting hard as he did on the pitch for our club so please try and remember John.”
McPhail, 66, captained Sunderland to two promotions as they returned to First Division in 1990 and made 130 league appearances for the club.