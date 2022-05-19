Loading...

Sunderland fans encouraged to send heartwarming message to ex-player at Wembley

Sunderland fans are being encouraged to clap in the fifth minute during the League One play-off final.

By James Copley
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 7:24 am

Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 21 with the winner securing promotion to the Championship.

The Black Cats will be backed by around 40,000 fans in the capital.

But Sunderland fans are being encouraged to show support to one of their former players, John McPhail.

Posting on Facebook, ex-Sunderland man Micky Horswill stated: “We would like to ask all Sunderland fans to stand and give a clap in the fifth minute for one of our own John McPhail who fell at Xmas and has been in a coma ever since: he is fighting hard as he did on the pitch for our club so please try and remember John.”

McPhail, 66, captained Sunderland to two promotions as they returned to First Division in 1990 and made 130 league appearances for the club.

