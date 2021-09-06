Sunderland fans deliver verdict on summer transfer window - and have clear striker message for owners

On deadline day, Sunderland completed the loan signings of German pair Leon Dajaku and Thorbert Hoffman to bolster head coach Lee Johnson’s options.

Goalkeeper Hoffman became the Black Cats’ ninth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Corry Evans, Callum Doyle, Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Niall Huggins, Nathan Broadhead and Dajaku.

The Echo launched its summer transfer window survey last week and we can now bring you the first part of the results.

Ross Stewart celebrates scoring for Sunderland. Picture by Frank Reid.

We asked readers how they would rate the business done and 63% described it as ‘very good’ with a further 31.9% describing the window as ‘good’, with less than 5% stating they were ‘content’ with the players signed.

Manchester City loanee Doyle has been tipped to make the biggest impact out of the nine players signed.

More than half of readers who took part in our survey, 53%, felt the 17-year-old teenager would have the biggest impact, with Corry Evans and Thorbert Hoffman next in line.

While readers were happy with the business done, it was also clear which part of the squad they want to see further strengthened in January.

Just shy of two thirds, 61.3%, wanted to see Lee Johnson & Co bring in another striker to help provide support to Ross Stewart.

Sunderland allowed Will Grigg to depart on loan to Rotherham United, with youngster Jack Diamond heading back to Harrogate Town.

A majority of fans want to see another striker signed when the next transfer window opens to relieve some of the goalscoring pressure from Stewart, who has netted four goals already this season.

We also asked, should Sunderland have signed another striker or are you confident Ross Stewart and Nathan Broadhead have enough goals in them?

And 56.7% of fans who took part in the survey felt another striker should have been signed to bolster Johnson’s options.

Fans feel promotion is on the cards this season – with 35% of readers voting for Sunderland to go up as champions, with 53% voting for a top two finish.

And a whopping 91% felt confident Sunderland would win promotion this season.

