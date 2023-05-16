Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Luton at Kenilworth Road as they were knocked out of the Championship play-offs 3-2 on aggregate – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The visitors fell a goal down inside 10 minutes when Hatters defender Gabriel Osho converted from close range following a corner.

Sunderland rallied during a challenging first half but conceded again two minutes before the interval when Tom Lockyer headed home Alfie Doughty’s cross.

@DoddsJamie: I couldn't be more proud to say I'm a Sunderland fan after seeing this lot throughout the season! We’re all Sunderland till we die!

@BrianMCape: So proud of the Lads. Ravaged by injuries with survival as the aim. We've exceeded expectations and played some wonderful football. Enjoy your Summer fellas, you deserve it!

@Ian_Crow3: Well, that's it. Despite all the injuries decimating our spine, the manager left and only just came up. It's been a great season. Young side beaten by raw physicality tonight, no shame, optimistic for what squad can do next season and preparation begins now

@heely3: What a season, no striker for 3/4 of the season, no CB's last 1/4 of the season. Youngest squad in championship

@RaleighRev: Tremendous season overall. Overcame and overachieved all season long today was just one ask too many. The future is bright for this squad, something that felt unthinkable a few years ago.

@niallm1999: What an absolute unreal season we’ve had mind. Disappointed not to go to the final but to say we got this far after just being promoted and played most of the season without a striker or proper centre-back. We’ll come back stronger

@Buntingfootball: The thing about this Sunderland team is that we will only get better, Trai Hume, Ekwah, Ba just a few for example they will only go and get better. They will be much better for a second season in the Championship getting more experience. The quality and raw talent is there and has shown.