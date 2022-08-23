Sunderland fans deliver transfer messages to Kristjaan Speakman ahead of deadline day
Sunderland fans have been reacting on social media and offering their transfer verdicts to sporting director Kristjaan Speakman ahead of deadline day on September 1.
The Black Cats have so far signed Ellis Simms on loan whilst securing permanent deals for Jack Clarke, Aji Alese, Dan Ballard, Alex Bass and Leon Dajaku alongside a smattering of under-21 additions.
But how are Sunderland fans feeling ahead of the transfer deadline on September 1? Here, we take a look at what supporters are saying on social media:
Anthony Watson: “Maybe add a more experienced goalkeeper to that list as well, as IMO I don't think Bass is good enough.”
@Grahame_psprare: “Quality excellent, quantity on the low side….still time and I’m pretty confident that the management will deliver for Neil.”
John Teasdale: “Been waiting 4 seasons for a big tough central midfielder to support Pritchard and Neil.”
Tom Gardner: “Window not closed yet, but up to today, other than Ballard, we haven't progressed as far as strength in depth, and upgrades in personnel are concerned. We need to improve on recruitment with about five or six quality signings brought in. Every club so far has had a superior bench, and not withstanding injuries, we need strengthening before the Window closes. It's the only way we'll fully compete at this level”
Jason Black: “The fact we got promoted was more down to Neil than Speakman he made some very strange decisions in the January and us getting promoted papered over the cracks!!!! Neil is a fantastic manager and has asked for additions as we will need them his no fool it’s up to Speakmam to deliver hopefully he can.”