The Black Cats have so far signed Ellis Simms on loan whilst securing permanent deals for Jack Clarke, Aji Alese, Dan Ballard, Alex Bass and Leon Dajaku alongside a smattering of under-21 additions.

But how are Sunderland fans feeling ahead of the transfer deadline on September 1? Here, we take a look at what supporters are saying on social media:

Anthony Watson: “Maybe add a more experienced goalkeeper to that list as well, as IMO I don't think Bass is good enough.”

Sunderland fans in action away to Stoke City in the Championship

@Grahame_psprare: “Quality excellent, quantity on the low side….still time and I’m pretty confident that the management will deliver for Neil.”

John Teasdale: “Been waiting 4 seasons for a big tough central midfielder to support Pritchard and Neil.”

Tom Gardner: “Window not closed yet, but up to today, other than Ballard, we haven't progressed as far as strength in depth, and upgrades in personnel are concerned. We need to improve on recruitment with about five or six quality signings brought in. Every club so far has had a superior bench, and not withstanding injuries, we need strengthening before the Window closes. It's the only way we'll fully compete at this level”