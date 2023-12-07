News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland fans deliver their 13 head coach picks to Kristjaan Speakman after Tony Mowbray sacking - gallery

Sunderland are searching for a new head coach – but who do fans want?
By James Copley
Published 7th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 12:33 GMT

Tony Mowbray was a popular figure on Wearside and his sacking has certainly split opinion amongst Sunderland’s fan base.

The 60-year-old took the job at the Stadium of Light last season after Alex Neil's departure to Stoke City and led the team to a play-off semi-final.

However, Mowbray has now been dismissed with Sunderland sitting ninth in the Championship on 27 points, three away from the top-six spots.

Here, though, we take a look at who Sunderland fans want to take over from Mowbray after The Echo asked supporters on social media:

Several Sunderland fans on social media picked former Black Cats boss Roy Keane to replace Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light after recent return flirtations in recent seasons.

1. Roy Keane

Several Sunderland fans on social media picked former Black Cats boss Roy Keane to replace Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light after recent return flirtations in recent seasons. Photo: Naomi Baker

Hordes and hordes of Sunderland fans on social media stated that they would have preferred Tony Mowbray to keep his job and that they didn't want a replacement.

2. Tony Mowbray

Hordes and hordes of Sunderland fans on social media stated that they would have preferred Tony Mowbray to keep his job and that they didn't want a replacement. Photo: Stu Forster

After his impressive work at Plymouth Argyle this season and last season, Steven Schumacher's name was mentioned by several Sunderland fans on social media as a potential Toby Mowbray replacement.

3. Steven Schumacher

After his impressive work at Plymouth Argyle this season and last season, Steven Schumacher's name was mentioned by several Sunderland fans on social media as a potential Toby Mowbray replacement. Photo: Harry Trump

The Italian's name was heavily linked with Sunderland last summer and fans haven't forgotten with several fans suggesting the current Nice manager after his recent successes in France.

4. Francesco Farioli

The Italian's name was heavily linked with Sunderland last summer and fans haven't forgotten with several fans suggesting the current Nice manager after his recent successes in France. Photo: LOIC VENANCE

