Sunderland are searching for a new head coach – but who do fans want?

Tony Mowbray was a popular figure on Wearside and his sacking has certainly split opinion amongst Sunderland’s fan base.

The 60-year-old took the job at the Stadium of Light last season after Alex Neil's departure to Stoke City and led the team to a play-off semi-final.

However, Mowbray has now been dismissed with Sunderland sitting ninth in the Championship on 27 points, three away from the top-six spots.

Here, though, we take a look at who Sunderland fans want to take over from Mowbray after The Echo asked supporters on social media:

1 . Roy Keane Several Sunderland fans on social media picked former Black Cats boss Roy Keane to replace Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light after recent return flirtations in recent seasons.

2 . Tony Mowbray Hordes and hordes of Sunderland fans on social media stated that they would have preferred Tony Mowbray to keep his job and that they didn't want a replacement.

3 . Steven Schumacher After his impressive work at Plymouth Argyle this season and last season, Steven Schumacher's name was mentioned by several Sunderland fans on social media as a potential Toby Mowbray replacement.