Sunderland fans deliver summer transfer verdict on Everton striker.

That’s the view of a majority of Sunderland fans who responded to our latest Big SAFC Survey.

We asked fans which of the current loan players would you like to see Sunderland sign the most in the summer on a permanent deal?

And Everton loanee Broadhead won 67.4% of the vote.

Callum Doyle was next with 15.9% and Jack Clarke 12.6%, making up the top three.

Sunderland were dealt a blow last week with the news Jermain Defoe was retiring with immediate effect but Alex Neil does have fit-again Broadhead to call upon alongside top scorer Ross Stewart.

Broadhead has already shown that he can form a hugely productive partnership with Stewart this season, and was in excellent goalscoring form before suffering a hamstring injury at Arsenal just before Christmas.

In the 3-5-2 system that Alex Neil has often deployed since arriving, and in which Defoe has had the majority of his appearances, the Everton loanee is a comfortable fit.

Broadhead looked sharp on his return against Charlton Athletic, but has not featured since after feeling some discomfort in that same hamstring.

He could be on the move this summer, though.

At the weekend, Liverpool World provided an update on his future on Merseyside, they report: “Broadhead has a year left on his Everton contract and could be sold to raise some funds in the summer.”

Sunderland fans would seemingly be in favour of his next permanent destination being Wearside.

